Saints name Woods, Grantham among 5 new assistants

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints hired Joe Woods as defensive coordinator and Todd Grantham as defensive line coach Wednesday. Saints coach Dennis Allen also added secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry. Woods spent the past three seasons as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator and has spent the past 19 years of his career coaching in the NFL, including five as a coordinator. In New Orleans, he joins a unit already overseen and called during games by Allen, who is entering his second season as Saints head coach after serving six-plus seasons as defensive coordinator under his predecessor, Sean Payton.

