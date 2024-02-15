Saints name Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator in a break from Sean Payton’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have named Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. The hiring marks a new direction for a unit that has been overseen by either former head coach Sean Payton or his protege, Pete Carmichael Jr., since 2006. The 36-year-old Kubiak was the passing game coordinator for the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers last season. His hiring could not be formalized until after the Niners played in Sunday’s Super Bowl. They lost, 25-22, in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco had one of the NFL’s most productive offenses in 2023. Kubiak is the son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak.

