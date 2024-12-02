Saints lose Taysom Hill for the final minutes of a loss to the Rams — and perhaps longer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints lost do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill with what appeared to be a significant left knee injury during the final minutes of a 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hill had just converted a key fourth down with a physical run on a direct snap when he remained down on the field. Coach Darren Rizzi says Hill still has to go through medical imaging before the extent of the injury is understood. Hill has missed four games this season but is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with six and is second to Alvin Kamara in yards rushing with 278 while playing tight end, quarterback, fullback and occasionally running back.

