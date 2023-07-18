Saints looking for Carr, Thomas and top draft choices to boost expectations as camp arrives

New quarterback Derek Carr and the return of two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas have the New Orleans Saints optimistic about an improvement on offense as training camp arrives. The club also will be closely monitoring the development of top draft choices Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey. Carr was the Saints’ top addition after he left the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Thomas aims to make it through a season healthy after missing most of the past three. Bresee has a chance to fill one of two vacancies on the starting interior defensive line after the Saints made him their top draft pick. Foskey could provide needed help at defensive end after the departure of free agent Marcus Davenport.

