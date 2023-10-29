Saints list Thomas as questionable with an illness ahead of Sunday’s game with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have added Michael Thomas to their injury report and listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. The Saints say Thomas has an illness. That makes him the latest of a handful of Saints players to fall ill this week. New Orleans earlier had listed tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Max Garcia as questionable with illnesses. Safety Marcus Maye was questionable because of both a hamstring ailment and an illness. Running back Alvin Kamara was missed a practice earlier this week because he was sick. Thomas has 43 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown this season.

