Saints linebacker Pete Werner agrees to 3-year, $25 million contract extension, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal has told The Associated Press that New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $25 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Saints coach Dennis Allen did not go into contract details, but spoke generally about Werner’s extension after Thursday’s practice at training camp in Irvine, California. Allen says Werner was performing at a high level before being sidelined from practice by a recent shoulder injury and that Werner will be a “cornerstone piece” of New Orleans’ defense. The 25-year-old Werner is entering his fourth NFL season since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

