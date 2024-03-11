Saints linebacker Demario Davis agrees to 2-year contract through 2025 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on a two-year contract through the 2025 season. The agreement announced Monday replaces the final year of a three-year extension that was set to end after the 2024 season. The new contract is reportedly worth $17.25 million. It lowers Davis’ annual salary, which provides the Saints a measure of salary cap relief. Davis has played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including the past six with New Orleans. He was an All-Pro in 2019 and has been selected to the past two Pro Bowls. He started all 17 games for the Saints last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.