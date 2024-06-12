Saints’ Kamara explains choice to skip voluntary team work, praises new offense at minicamp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara rejects the premise that his absence from voluntary practices this offseason indicates a lack of commitment to learning New Orleans’ new offense. Kamara practiced for the first time this offseason when mandatory minicamp opened. He had skipped nine voluntary practices spread over the previous three weeks. The seven-year veteran opted instead to work out with his personal trainer in Miami and credits his usual offseason routine for his NFL success. Kamara says he’s encouraged by the Saints’ efforts to transition toward the type of offensive scheme that has worked well for defending NFC champion San Francisco. That’s where new coordinator Klint Kubiak was a top assistant last season under Kyle Shanahan.

