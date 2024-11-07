Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi emphasizing change as he tries to prove he’s made for the job

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi is emphasizing change as he takes over for this season’s final eight games. Rizzi was promoted from special teams coordinator after the firing of third-year coach Dennis Allen on Monday and inherits control of a team on a seven-game skid. Rizzi says he wishes his first head coaching opportunity hadn’t come because of his boss’ firing but embraces the challenge. He began by reassigning many players’ lockers and altering their daily schedule. He’s changed the color jerseys players wear at practice, where they perform drills on the field and even encouraged them to sit in different spots at meetings. He says he wants everything to feel different and to keep everybody on their toes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.