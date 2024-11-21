Saints hope to ride the Rizzi factor back to relevance after their bye week

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi walks off the field after a win over the Atlanta Falcons after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New Orleans. The New Orleans Saints won 20-17. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prominent New Orleans Saints players entered this week’s bye discussing their desire to build up interim coach Darren Rizzi’s resume during their final six regular-season games. Rizzi has been the Saints’ special teams coordinator since 2019 and would be an unconventional choice to be named head coach on a permanent basis. More winning could bolster his candidacy. The Saints entered their Week 12 bye having won two straight since Rizzi took over after the firing of third-year coach Dennis Allen. Saints quarterback Derek Carr says Rizzi has “definitely had an impact” on the team and players want to keep winning so Rizzi might get a chance to keep coaching in New Orleans “for a long time.”

