Saints hope to ride the Rizzi factor back to relevance after their bye week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prominent New Orleans Saints players entered this week’s bye discussing their desire to build up interim coach Darren Rizzi’s resume during their final six regular-season games. Rizzi has been the Saints’ special teams coordinator since 2019 and would be an unconventional choice to be named head coach on a permanent basis. More winning could bolster his candidacy. The Saints entered their Week 12 bye having won two straight since Rizzi took over after the firing of third-year coach Dennis Allen. Saints quarterback Derek Carr says Rizzi has “definitely had an impact” on the team and players want to keep winning so Rizzi might get a chance to keep coaching in New Orleans “for a long time.”

