Saints have key positions to shore up in free agency

The Saints still have key positions to address in free agency following the signing of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Second-year coach Dennis Allen is looking to bolster an offense that ranked 19th in yards per game and 22nd in scoring. But there’s uncertainty at receiver and running back. The Saints will have to either cut top receiver Michael Thomas or renegotiate his pay because of his current contract’s heavy salary cap burden. Top running back Alvin Kamara is facing criminal charges stemming from a fight in Las Vegas and could be suspended for part of next season. The Saints ranked fifth defensively last season, but have several key regulars with expiring contracts.

