Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner has been diagnosed with a season-ending torn quadriceps after going down with a leg injury during practice. Two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press about the diagnosis, speaking on condition of anonymity because the specific nature of the injury hasn’t been announced. The 30-year-old Turner was carted off the practice field. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Turner is a former LSU standout and was a Carolina Panthers third-round draft choice in 2014. Turner had been working with the second team during the first couple of practices but has started most of his career and could have pushed Saints incumbent starting guards Andrus Peat or Cesar Ruiz for playing time.

