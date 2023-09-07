Saints’ Graham looking forward to football after California prosecutor declines charges

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has learned that he won’t have to face charges stemming from his arrest in Southern California last month during what the club has described as a “medical episode.” Graham isn’t going into detail about exactly what happened leading up to his arrest. But he is discussing his eagerness to play his first regular-season football game in more than a year. Graham says he’s “feeling great,” and will “be fine in the long run.” Orange County District Attorney spokesperson Kimberly Edds says no charges against Graham are being pursued at this time because of “insufficient evidence.” But Edds adds that if additional information that comes to light it’ll be reviewed at that time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.