Saints GM Loomis defends retaining Allen, blames self for club getting ‘too comfortable’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is defending his retention of Dennis Allen as the club’s coach and says blaming the coach for unsatisfying results is “lazy.” Loomis urges Allen’s critics to consider the records that several of the most successful coaches in NFL history posted in their first few seasons. He points to Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry and Bill Walsh as examples of coaches who posted several losing seasons before going on to win multiple Super Bowls. Loomis says the Saints collectively must start focusing more on recreating winning habits. Loomis blames himself for allowing the Saints to get “a little too comfortable” in recent years and now intends to make it “uncomfortable.”

