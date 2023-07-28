Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Payton Turner accepts the notion that his first two NFL seasons were a disappointment and that the stakes are high for him in Year 3. Turner says it’s “no secret” this is a big year for him as New Orleans looks to fill a void created by the departure of former starter Marcus Davenport in free agency. Early in training camp, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Turner has been lining up with the first team defense during 11-on-11 drills. But coach Dennis Allen says the Saints are hoping Turner can avoid injuries and be more available to play this season. Turner played in just five games as a rookie and eight last season. He has three career sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.