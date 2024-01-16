Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., who spent 18 years with the club

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. along with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and receivers coach Kodi Burns. Saints coach Dennis Allen said in an announcement made Tuesday that the changes were necessary to move forward. The Saints ranked 14th overall in yards per game with 337.2. But the offense often stagnated in critical situations during the first 12 games of the season. New Orleans started 5-7 before winning four of its final five games and narrowly missed out on the postseason. New Orleans converted just 53.3% of red zone opportunities into touchdowns and lost seven games by fewer than 10 points.

