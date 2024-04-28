Saints fill need at offensive tackle, add depth at cornerback and QB during NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints filled a pressing need with their first-round pick in the NFL draft when they took Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. Then they traded up in the second round to get a player they targeted at a position of relative strength in Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. New Orleans added five players on the final day, beginning with South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round. Coach Dennis Allen says Rattler has handled adversity well in his career and is a talented passer. Rattler will compete for the backup job behind Derek Carr.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.