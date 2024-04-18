Saints enter the NFL draft with questions along the offensive line

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints could have a hard time passing up a promising offensive tackle prospect should one be available to them in the 2024 NFL draft. New Orleans’ offensive line has struggled with both health and performance during recent seasons. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a 2019 All-Pro, missed last season’s final four games with a knee injury. His status for next season remains unclear following offseason surgery. Trevor Penning began the 2023 season as the Saints’ starting left tackle. But the 2022 first-round pick was benched after six games. The Saints are scheduled to pick 14th in the first round and 45th overall in the second. The rest of their nine total picks come between the fifth and seventh rounds.

