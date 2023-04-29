Saints draft Notre Dame edge rusher Foskey, TCU RB Miller

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame edge rusher and career sack leader Isaiah Foskey in the second round of the NFL draft. The Saints have used their top two draft choices on defensive linemen. New Orleans made the 6-foot-5, 264-pound Foskey the 40th overall selection one night after using their 29th overall draft pick on Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Foskey had 11 sacks in each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 26 1/2 sacks. He also tied for the national lead forced fumbles in 2021 with six. The Saints picked TCU running back Kndre Miller in the third round. The 6-foot, 220-pound Miller rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

