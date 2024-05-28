Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon sidelined by an Achilles tendon tear

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen says defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles tendon and will miss at least the early part of the upcoming season. Allen says the injury occurred while the seven-year NFL veteran was sprinting during a drill in the indoor facility earlier in the offseason. The 6 foot-7, 289-pound Kpassagnon has played the past three seasons for New Orleans in mostly a reserve role after spending his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City. He played in all 17 regular-season games and had 3 1/2 sacks in 2023.

