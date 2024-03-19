Saints, defensive end Chase Young agree on 1-year contract for former No. 2 overall pick

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to terms of a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Chase Young. Young turns 25 in April. He was drafted second overall out of Ohio State by the Washington Commanders in 2020 and was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. But he was sidelined by major knee injuries in 2021 and for much of 2022. Last season, he had 7 1/2 sacks in 16 games with the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, who acquired him in a midseason trade. Saints defensive ends combined for 14 sacks last season, and the club ranked 29th in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt.

