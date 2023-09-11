Saints DE Payton Turner ‘probably’ needs foot surgery, coach Dennis Allen says

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen says defensive end Payton Turner “probably” needs surgery that could sideline him for an extended period. Turner played in the first half of New Orleans’ season-opening victory over Tennessee and assisted on a tackle before leaving with what the team called a toe injury. He did not start in the game, but regularly rotated into the lineup behind ends Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson. Allen compares Turner’s injury to one left tackle Trevor Penning had in a preseason game last year. Penning wound up being sidelined almost three months last season. Allen says Turner’s absence could mean an opportunity for rookie defensive end and second-round draft pick Isaiah Foskey.

