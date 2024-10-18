Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo carted off with leg injury vs. Broncos

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo has been carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg. Adebo was injured during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Teammates knelt around Adebo while team physicians and trainers attended to the fourth-year pro. Adebo waved to applauding fans as the cart took him from the field. Amazon Prime was streaming the game and did not show replays to the injury. The Saints have been hit hard by injuries and did not have quarterback Derek Carr or receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

