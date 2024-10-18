Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo breaks right femur in blowout loss to Broncos

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo broke his right femur and was taken from the Superdome to a hospital Thursday night during a blowout loss to Denver. Teammates knelt around Adebo while team physicians and trainers placed an air cast on the leg of the fourth-year pro, who was a third-round draft choice out of Stanford. Adebo waved to applauding fans as the cart took him from the field toward a tunnel leading to the Saints’ locker room. Amazon Prime, which was streaming the game, did not show replays of the injury. Saints coach Dennis Allen said Adebo was expected to have surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.