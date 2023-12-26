Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas not expected vs. Bucs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is all but ruling out the return of top cornerback Marshon Lattimore or starting receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Both players have been eligible to return from injured reserve since least week. But Allen says he doesn’t expect to see them at practice this week. Allen wasn’t sure whether either might return for the regular-season finale at home against Atlanta on Jan. 7. Lattimore injured his ankle during a Week 10 loss at Minnesota. Thomas hurt his knee in the same game. The 30-year-old Thomas has played 10 games this season after playing in just 10 combined during the previous three seasons. His contract expires after this season.

