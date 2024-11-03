Saints coach Dennis Allen starting to feel the heat amid 7-game losing skid, 23-22 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dennis Allen was feeling optimistic after the New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0. But a seven-game losing streak, including a 23-22 road loss to NFL cellar dweller Carolina on Sunday, has Allen answering questions about his job security. Allen went 7-10 in his first season with the Saints and improved to 9-8 last year. But with the Saints headed for a third straight season of playoff-less football during his tenure, his seat is getting hotter in New Orleans. “I just think we’ve got to be better,” Allen said when asked about his job.

