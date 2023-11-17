Saints coach Dennis Allen pledges to ‘evaluate everything’ during the bye week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen is stressing the need to “evaluate everything” about his team during its bye. The Saints will resume play in Week 12 either tied for the lead or alone in first place in the NFC South Division. But Allen says the Saints have been “way too inconsistent” while posting a 5-5 record. They’ve struggled in several key areas offensively including third down and red zone efficiency. That has been a source of frustration in their first season with veteran Derek Carr at quarterback. New Orleans’ defense is among the NFL leaders in takeaways but ranks near the bottom in sacks. None of New Orleans’ victories are against teams that currently have winning records.

