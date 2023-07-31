Saints coach Dennis Allen: Kamara plans to meet with Goodell about 2022 fight

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he hopes Alvin Kamara’s plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will help the league resolve any disciplinary action the star running back could face in connection with his 2022 arrest in Las Vegas. Kamara agreed to plea no contest to misdemeanor charges on July 11 to avoid trial and possible jail time for his involvement in a beating that left a man unconscious. Allen says Kamara wants to give Goodell “his side of the story” and help the league resolve any disciplinary matters so the team can move forward. The NFL has declined comment on the planned meeting or any potential timeline for issuing discipline.

