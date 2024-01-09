Saints coach Dennis Allen expects to be back, but says changes are coming

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen expects to keep his job after New Orleans improved by two victories, finished with a winning record and missed out on the playoffs by the narrowest of margins. But Allen wasn’t looking for compliments after his second season as the successor to Sean Payton. New Orleans has missed the playoffs the past three seasons. Only one of the Saints’ losses this season came by more than nine points and six came by eight or fewer. New Orleans finished plus-75 in point differential, which was better than seven playoff teams.

