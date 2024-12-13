Saints choose Jake Haener to start in Derek Carr’s place against Washington, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have decided to start second-year quarterback Jake Haener against the Washington Commanders. A person familiar with the decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been announced. Haener’s selection comes after he spent two practices splitting first-team snaps with Spencer Rattler. It also indicates the Saints have deemed starter Derek Carr too injured to play this week. Carr was concussed and injured his left, non-throwing hand during the Saints’ 14-11 victory over the New York Giants last Sunday.

