Saints career sacks leader Cameron Jordan agrees to 2-year extension

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints career sacks leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with his only NFL club through a 15th season. Jordan’s new deal was announced Friday. The defensive end was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8 1/2 sacks last season. That gave him a career total of 115 1/2 to eclipse Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. Jordan also has been extraordinarily durable. He’s missed just two of 194 career regular-season games and none of the Saints’ 11 postseason games during his career.

