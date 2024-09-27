Saints career sack leader Cam Jordan adjusting to new role in Year 14

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints career sack leader Cameron Jordan sounds intent on dealing with his new reality as gracefully as possible. The 35-year-old Jordan is now in the 14th season of an NFL career that has included eight Pro Bowl selections and AP All-Pro honors in 2017. He’s also a defensive captain, but played a career low 20 of 72 defensive snaps during the Saints’ 15-12 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday. He’s played about 40% of all defensive snaps so far this season. Whatever Jordan’s private feelings are, he’s made it clear he believes complaining about it does not serve the team’s needs. Jordan says being leader means embracing his new role. The Saints visit Atlanta on Sunday.

