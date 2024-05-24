Saints call Superdome officials ‘disingenuous’ in their portrayal of withheld renovation payment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha says Superdome officials engaged in “disingenuous and unprofessional” conduct in the way they’ve portrayed the NFL team’s withholding of money for renovations to the stadium hosting the next Super Bowl. Lauscha confirmed that the team’s decision to hold back the payments stems from dissatisfaction over the state’s posture in parallel negotiations toward a long-term lease at the Superdome. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District says the Saints are $11.4 million behind on payments. The LSED says the Saints haven’t disputed a single work invoice and that lease negotiations are a separate matter from the club’s contractually obligated renovation payments. The nearly $550 million project is mostly done. About $58 million in work remains.

