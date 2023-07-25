Saints bring back tight end Jimmy Graham and add guard Trai Turner

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday as veterans reported for the club’s training camp at team headquarters. The 36-year-old Graham did not play last season. He became an unusual success story early in his career after the Saints drafted him in 2010. Graham primarily had played basketball in college at Miami and only one season of football for the Hurricanes. But he flourished as an NFL tight end, twice surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in a season before being traded to Seattle in 2015. Turner is a former LSU standout who has 118 career starts with four NFL teams.

