Saints assistant Todd Grantham to become defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State

Todd Grantham is leaving the staff of the NFL’s Saints to become the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. New Orleans interim coach Darren Rizzi told reporters about the move. Grantham has been defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL and for Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida at the college level. Grantham will replace Bryan Nardo and take over a unit that gave up a Big 12-worst 500.6 yards per contest this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.