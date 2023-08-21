Saints and Texans call off joint practices that were scheduled for this week in New Orleans

By The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled to be held in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday. The two teams will meet in the preseason finale next Sunday. Saints coach Dennis Allen said after a 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that he talked to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the day. The decision was made due to the amount of injuries Houston has had during the past two weeks.

