Saints and Superdome commission at odds over renovation payments with the Super Bowl on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The state commission that oversees the Superdome and the New Orleans Saints are at odds over the club’s contribution to the costs of renovations scheduled for completion before the stadium hosts the next Super Bowl. Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District board members were informed by staff at a board meeting Wednesday that the Saints have fallen $11.5 million behind on their share of payments toward renovations since making their last installment in December. Team executives say the club has been withholding payment because of the commission’s failure to provide requested documentation. Most of the more than $530 million renovations have been completed and the rest currently are on schedule for completion by the coming NFL season.

