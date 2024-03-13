Saints and ex-Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the matter says the New Orleans Saints and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. It was first reported by NFL Network. Gay is a former Mississippi State standout who’s played four seasons in the NFL — all with Kansas City, with whom he’s won two Super Bowls. Gay has played in 57 games with 47 starts and has 233 tackles and five sacks to go with four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

