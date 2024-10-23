Saints and Alvin Kamara agree on a 2-year, $24.5 million contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara have agreed on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season. The deal comes after Kamara expressed dissatisfaction with his contract situation during training camp even as he decided against holding out. The extension is worth $24.5 million. Without it, Kamara was expected to be cut before the 2025 season because of how his previous contract was structured. The versatile Kamara has eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in all seven of his previous seasons and is the franchise leader in touchdowns with 85.

