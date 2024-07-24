Saints’ Alvin Kamara says he doesn’t want to risk fines or let down teammates

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara says he decided against holding out during training camp because he doesn’t want to get fined or let down coaches and teammates who play no role in his salary negotiations. Kamara’s current contract includes no guarantees beyond this season. He says he’s not so much seeking a raise as an extension. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has declined to go into detail about negotiations but says he has to consider how to improve the entire roster of a club that has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. Kamara says his plan is to play even if no extension has been reached by the time the regular season begins in September.

