Saints’ Alvin Kamara ‘explosive’ in return to practice. Derek Carr’s status uncertain

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara says he feels physically as fresh as if he were in college again as he returns from his three-game suspension. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr’s status for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay is much less clear. Carr says he feels good but hasn’t yet been able to practice because of a sprained throwing shoulder. The injury occurred at Green Bay while Carr was being sacked for the 11th time in three games. Carr says he’ll only play if he feels that he won’t risk reinjury and can throw well enough to help the team. Saints coach Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston will start if Carr can’t play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.