Saints’ Alvin Kamara excused from practice to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Omni Hotel, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Eagan, Minn. A federal judge says she's not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni's ruling Tuesday, July 25, 2023, came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Clayton-King]

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says Alvin Kamara was excused from practice to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday at league headquarters in New York. The meeting concerns the star running back’s 2022 arrest in Las Vegas stemming from a fight that resulted in criminal charges. Kamara agreed to plea no contest to misdemeanor charges on July 11 to avoid trial and possible jail time for his involvement in a beating that left a man unconscious. Allen says “it shows initiative” on Kamara’s part to ask Goodell to meet and that the Saints thought ”it was the right thing to do.” The NFL has declined comment on the meeting or any potential timeline for issuing discipline.

