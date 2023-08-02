Saints’ Alvin Kamara excused from practice to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says Alvin Kamara was excused from practice to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday at league headquarters in New York. The meeting concerns the star running back’s 2022 arrest in Las Vegas stemming from a fight that resulted in criminal charges. Kamara agreed to plea no contest to misdemeanor charges on July 11 to avoid trial and possible jail time for his involvement in a beating that left a man unconscious. Allen says “it shows initiative” on Kamara’s part to ask Goodell to meet and that the Saints thought ”it was the right thing to do.” The NFL has declined comment on the meeting or any potential timeline for issuing discipline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.