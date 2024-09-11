Saints alter schedule as Hurricane Francine arrives, but continue preparation for Cowboys

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coaches chose to spend the night at team headquarters as Hurricane Francine struck southeast Louisiana. Coach Dennis Allen said the staff decided staying put would be safer and more productive than trying to commute home right when the worst of the storm was arriving. The Saints practiced an hour earlier than usual on Wednesday in their indoor field. Players were then dismissed to ride out the storm at home while coaches remained behind to work on the plan for Sunday’s road game against the Cowboys. The last time the Saints evacuated for a major storm was for Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, in 2021.

