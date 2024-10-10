Saints aim to end 3-game skid as they host Buccaneers squad also trying to bounce back from a loss

The New Orleans Saints will try to end their three-game losing streak when they host a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that is trying to bounce back from a tough loss of its own. New Orleans’ task became tougher when usual starting quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out with an oblique injury. He’s been replaced this week by rookie Spencer Rattler, who has yet to take an NFL regular-season snap. Tampa Bay’s visit to New Orleans also renews one of the more compelling matchups between a receiver and cornerback in the NFL when Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is covered by the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore. Their personal rivalry has produced scuffles and ejections more than once.

