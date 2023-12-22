Saints’ aggressive play-calling ends up coming back to hurt them in loss to Rams

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen answers questions after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New Orleans coach Dennis Allen knew coming into Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams that the Saints couldn’t be conservative in their decisions. Not when they were facing a resurgent Rams offense and with the Saints’ own playoff hopes on the line. New Orleans’ aggressiveness though turned into one of its biggest shortcomings in its 30-22 loss. The Saints turned it over on downs three times, which the Rams converted into 13 points. Derek Carr’s only interception of the night also resulted in Los Angeles scoring a touchdown on its ensuing possession.

