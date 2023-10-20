Saints again fizzle out tantalizingly close to pay dirt in a 2nd straight loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Derek Carr’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone, the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrated and Carr and Co. left the Superdome field amid boos from spectators who had watched the New Orleans Saints stall out in virtually the same fashion in Houston last Sunday. New Orleans has lost four of five and the past two setbacks have come with the Saints threatening — but failing — to score a tying touchown in the final minute. In Week 6, they stalled at the Houston 24 with four consecutive incomplete passes. On Thursday night, it happened 18 yards closer to the goal line in a 31-24 loss.

