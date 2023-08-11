Saints add veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith as Demario Davis continues to deal with a calf injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have added veteran former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith to their roster. Smith practiced in the Superdome on Friday in advance of Sunday’s preseason opener against Kansas City. But Saints coach Dennis Allen doubted whether Smith would play against the Chiefs. Smith’s signing comes as starting Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis tries to work his way back from a calf injury that has sidelined him since late last week. Smith is a former Notre Dame player who was selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He’s played in 87 career regular-season games with the Cowboys, Green Bay and the New York Giants.

