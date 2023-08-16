Saints add running back Darrell Williams, say Kendre Miller might return from injury by Sunday

By The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara (41) and Kendre Miller (25) go through drills at the NFL team's football training camp in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Veteran running back and former LSU standout Darrell Williams has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Williams practiced with the team on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller is sidelined with a knee injury. Miller will travel with the team to Los Angeles for joint practices with the Chargers ahead of a preseason game on Sunday night. Coach Dennis Allen says there’s a chance Miller could play in the game. Allen says Williams had a productive workout and the team thinks he can contribute.

