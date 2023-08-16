Saints add running back Darrell Williams, say Kendre Miller might return from injury by Sunday

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Veteran running back and former LSU standout Darrell Williams has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Williams practiced with the team on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller is sidelined with a knee injury. Miller will travel with the team to Los Angeles for joint practices with the Chargers ahead of a preseason game on Sunday night. Coach Dennis Allen says there’s a chance Miller could play in the game. Allen says Williams had a productive workout and the team thinks he can contribute.

