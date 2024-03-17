Saint Peter’s beats Fairfield 68-63 to win MAAC tourney, earn berth in NCAA Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to rally fifth-seeded Saint Peter’s to a 68-63 victory over No. 2 seed Fairfield in the championship game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, earning the Peacocks an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. Washington made 9 of 14 shots from the floor — 7 of 8 after halftime — but just 6-of-13 free throws for the Peacocks (19-13), who dropped their final two regular-season games to Rider and Quinnipiac before avenging the losses in the first two rounds of the tourney. He added nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Caleb Fields totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to pace Fairfield (22-12).

