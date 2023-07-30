Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal. The former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park and departs for an undisclosed fee. Saint-Maximin will team up with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, ex-Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating. The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

